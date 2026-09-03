UGA vs Tennessee: What to know if you're headed to Athens on Saturday

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The Brief Fans headed to Athens this Saturday face peak heat during the 3 p.m. kickoff at Sanford Stadium. Georgia host Tennessee State on Dooley Field, requiring strict adherence to stadium water and clear bag policies. Officials advise early hydration, zero cash for concessions, and locating first aid stations across concourses.



Bulldogs fans heading to Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium this Saturday face a scorching 3 p.m. kickoff against Tennessee State, making heat safety and clear bag policies top priorities.

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Athens game day

What we know:

Extreme heat will peak right as the Georgia Bulldogs host the Tennessee State Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Fans can bring one unopened, clear plastic water bottle holding 20 oz or less.

Free water refill options and misting stations are available along the concourses and plaza areas.

Stadium gates open two hours prior to kickoff at 1 p.m. venue rules strictly enforce a cashless policy for all concessions and retail.

Under the SEC 12-1-1 clear bag policy, attendees may carry clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags up to 12" x 6" x 12", or a small clutch measuring 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller.

Once spectators exit Sanford Stadium, re-entry is prohibited.

Sanford Stadium medical

What we don't know:

Medical staff have also not released details regarding additional shade tents outside the entry gates.

Bulldogs game prep

What's next:

Bulldogs fans should begin hydrating 24 to 48 hours before heading to Athens.

First aid stations will operate in the West Endzone, Gate 4A, and on the North and South Club Levels, with medical staff in white shirts patrolling the stands.

Fans must download digital tickets to mobile wallets and leave umbrellas, coolers, and outside food at home.