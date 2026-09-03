Athens police arrest South Carolina man in catfishing scheme

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The Brief Caleb Mills of South Carolina was arrested in Athens-Clarke County for identity fraud and related fraudulent offenses. Authorities report Mills operated a catfishing scheme using fictitious photos and fake identities to defraud victims. Police have identified additional victims as the ongoing fraud investigation continues.



The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested a South Carolina man following an investigation into an online catfishing operation that defrauded multiple victims.

Athens online fraud scheme

What we know:

Caleb Mills of South Carolina was arrested July 20 for identity fraud and related fraudulent offenses, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Investigators said Mills used fictitious photos and fake identities to operate a "catfishing" scheme to defraud individuals.

Police noted that additional victims have been identified as the investigation moves forward. Officials urge community members to use caution when developing online relationships, especially if someone they have never met asks for money, gifts, or material items.

Unanswered questions in catfishing case

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the total financial loss or the exact number of victims involved in the scheme. Authorities have also not specified how Mills initially made contact with the victims.

Reporting fraudulent activity

What you can do:

Anyone who suspects they may be a victim of this scheme or any other fraudulent activity should file a report with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Sgt. Nathaniel Franco at 762-400-7100 or Nathaniel.Franco@accgov.com.