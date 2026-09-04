South Fulton police mourn death of Officer Danielle McClendon

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The Brief The South Fulton Police Department announced the death of Officer Danielle McClendon on Sept. 3. The department remembered McClendon as more than a colleague, describing her as a member of its law enforcement family. Police did not release details about the circumstances surrounding her death.



The South Fulton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers, remembering her as a beloved colleague whose impact extended far beyond her work in uniform.

What we know:

The department announced the death of Officer Danielle McClendon in a social media post on Sept. 3.

"It is with profoundly heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Officer Danielle McClendon," the department said.

'Danielle was our family'

In its tribute, the department reflected on the close relationships that develop among officers who spend long hours working together and depending on one another.

"Danielle was more than an officer and colleague, she was family," the department said. "The bonds formed in this profession are unlike those of an ordinary job."

The department said McClendon's loss is being felt throughout the agency and that her colleagues will remember the impact she had on those who knew her.

"Although our department will not be the same without her, we will hold tightly to the memories she gave us and the impact she made on everyone fortunate enough to know her," the department said.

Department asks community for support

South Fulton police asked the community to keep McClendon's family, friends, loved ones and fellow officers in their thoughts and prayers.

"Rest peacefully, Danielle," the department wrote. "You will always be remembered, forever cherished and forever part of our family."

What we don't know:

The department did not provide McClendon's age, length of service or details about the circumstances of her death in its announcement.