Heat surges in North Georgia before cooler air moves in for Labor Day

The Brief Metro Atlanta will climb into the 90s Friday, with heat index values reaching triple digits in many areas. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of northwest Georgia, where temperatures will run slightly hotter. A backdoor cold front will bring a better chance of storms this weekend, followed by somewhat cooler and less humid weather next week.



September may be underway, but summer is not giving up easily.

What we know:

Temperatures across metro Atlanta will quickly climb from the 70s Friday morning into the 90s by afternoon, with the humidity making it feel even hotter.

Atlanta was sitting at 76 degrees early Friday, and most of the metro was in the mid- to upper 70s. There is about a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, meaning most areas are expected to stay dry.

Triple-digit heat index values

The biggest weather concern Friday will be the heat.

Heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits across much of north Georgia, including:

🌡️ Covington: Feels like 104°

🌡️ Woodstock: Feels like 102°

🌡️ Marietta: Feels like 101°

🌡️ Douglasville: Feels like 101°

🌡️ Alpharetta: Feels like 100°

🌡️ Ellijay: Feels like 102°

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for parts of northwest Georgia, stretching from Dade County toward Bartow County.

Temperatures there will only be a degree or two warmer than metro Atlanta, but that will be enough to push heat index values above advisory criteria.

Labor Day weekend brings storm chances

Saturday will remain hot, with a high near 97 degrees and about a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Rain chances will continue through the rest of the holiday weekend, generally running between 20% and 30%.

A weak backdoor cold front is expected to move through, bringing a broken line of storms and helping knock temperatures down by Labor Day.

📅 Breakout forecast

☀️ Friday: Hot and humid, highs in the 90s. About a 20% chance of storms. Heat index values around 100° to 104°.

⛈️ Saturday: High near 97°. About a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

🌦️ Sunday: Still hot with a 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms.

🌤️ Labor Day Monday: High near 88°. About a 20% chance of rain as cooler air begins moving in.

☀️ Tuesday: Dry and less humid with a high near 90°.

☀️ Wednesday: Another dry day with a high around 90°.

A small taste of cooler weather

The front will not exactly usher in fall, but it will bring a noticeable change.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s by Monday, with a slight drop in humidity. Rain chances are also expected to fade next week, with Tuesday and Wednesday currently looking dry.

Still, with the coolest day of the seven-day forecast sitting near 88 degrees, north Georgia has a long way to go before it truly feels like fall.