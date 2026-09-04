Labor Day travel rush hits Atlanta as gas prices surge

The Brief About 2.3 million passengers are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the Labor Day travel period. Friday is projected to be the airport's busiest day, with about 335,000 passengers expected. Drivers are also facing a costly getaway as gasoline prices surge across the country ahead of the holiday weekend.



The Labor Day travel rush is underway, and whether you're catching a flight or hitting the highway, travelers should prepare for a busy — and potentially expensive — holiday weekend.

What we know:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects about 2.3 million passengers during the Labor Day travel period, up 1% from last year.

At the same time, Americans taking road trips are dealing with sharply higher gasoline prices, with AAA and GasBuddy warning of record Labor Day prices in some parts of the country.

Hartsfield-Jackson expects 2.3 million passengers

What we know:

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel period at Hartsfield-Jackson, with about 335,000 passengers projected to pass through the airport.

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Despite the crowds, security lines were still moving relatively quickly early Friday. The wait at the main security checkpoint was about 12 minutes early in the morning, although that was slightly longer than what FOX 5 crews have observed at the same time during some previous holiday travel periods.

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Airport officials are urging passengers not to rely on short security lines when deciding when to arrive.

Travelers should arrive at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight to allow enough time for parking, check-in, security and getting to the gate.

Drivers face higher prices at the pump

Those skipping the airport and heading out by car are facing another challenge: the cost of filling the tank.

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Gas prices are surging around the country heading into Labor Day weekend, while diesel has reached an all-time high, according to GasBuddy.

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AAA reported that eight states have gasoline prices above $4.50 a gallon.

"The fact that gas is what it is now, it's honestly ridiculous," one driver said. "All the money you put out for gas, you could be putting away for a nice vacation or something like that."

What's driving gas prices higher?

Dig deeper:

The increase at the pump comes as crude oil prices climb amid concerns about global energy supplies.

Brent crude rose above $96 a barrel Thursday. Higher oil prices can also increase costs for trucking, agriculture and construction.

The ongoing war with Iran is adding uncertainty to the global energy market. The White House said the Trump administration is working to prevent the conflict from leading to a worldwide energy crisis but has not offered a timeline for when gasoline prices could return to $3 a gallon.

Higher fuel prices have also become a political issue ahead of the midterm elections, with Democrats criticizing the administration over rising costs and the economic effects of the war.

Plan ahead for Labor Day travel

What you can do:

For Atlanta travelers, the message this Labor Day weekend is to plan ahead.

Those flying should leave extra time to navigate Hartsfield-Jackson as passenger volume increases. Those driving should budget more for fuel as prices remain elevated heading into the holiday.

With millions traveling by air and road, the Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be both busy and costly.