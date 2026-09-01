Labor Day travel will cost Georgians more this year, find out how much

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The Brief Georgia drivers are paying about $3.80 a gallon for regular gas heading into Labor Day, roughly 90 cents more than a year ago. Domestic airfare averages about $750 round trip, while fares to the most popular destinations are roughly 20% higher than last year. Georgia officials are preparing for heavy traffic, while Hartsfield-Jackson expects about 2.3 million passengers during its holiday travel period.



Georgians squeezing in one last summer getaway should prepare to spend more getting there this Labor Day weekend, whether they're hitting the highway or heading to the airport.

Travel costs are running higher than last year, with gasoline, airfare and hotels putting additional pressure on holiday budgets. AAA booking data shows domestic Labor Day trips are about 2% more expensive overall this year, while hotel bookings are also more expensive.

Atlanta among top Labor Day destinations

Atlanta is among the most popular places to visit this Labor Day weekend, according to AAA booking data.

The city ranks No. 10 among the top domestic destinations, joining vacation hot spots including Seattle, Orlando, Boston, Denver and New York. AAA says Alaska cruises and trips to national parks are also particularly popular for the end-of-summer holiday.

Top 10 domestic destinations:

Seattle, Washington Orlando, Florida Boston, Massachusetts Denver, Colorado New York City, New York Chicago, Illinois Anaheim/Los Angeles, California Las Vegas, Nevada Anchorage, Alaska Atlanta, Georgia

Popular trips come with higher airfare

Travelers heading to the most popular U.S. destinations are paying considerably more to fly this year. AAA says round-trip fares to those cities are averaging about $800, up 20% from last Labor Day.

International airfare, meanwhile, is averaging about $1,240 round trip, down 4% from last year.

Rental cars will also be in high demand. AAA rental-car partner Hertz expects Friday, Sept. 4, to be the busiest pickup day, with particularly strong demand in Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Los Angeles and Boston.

Millions expected to travel through Atlanta airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing for one of its busiest travel stretches of the year.

Airport officials expect approximately 2.3 million passengers from Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Wednesday, Sept. 9, with Friday, Sept. 4, expected to be the busiest day at more than 335,000 passengers.

Officials recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures. Travelers should also allow additional time for parking, drop-offs and pickups and check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Georgia drivers face higher gas prices

The biggest difference for many Georgia families may be at the pump.

AAA reported Tuesday that regular gasoline in Georgia averaged about $3.80 a gallon, compared with about $2.90 at this time last year. Atlanta's average was about $3.80.

That means filling a typical 15-gallon tank costs roughly $57, about $13.50 more than it would have at last year's statewide average.

SmartAsset ranked Georgia No. 38 nationally for its "gas-price burden," which measures the cost of a 15-gallon fill-up as a percentage of estimated median weekly household income. The study found a tank represents about 3.5% of weekly income for a median-income Georgia household.

There is some relief compared with earlier this summer. SmartAsset found Georgia gas prices had fallen 5.7% since May 21, when U.S. retail gasoline prices reached their 2026 peak.

Nationally, however, motorists are heading into the holiday after an unusually expensive August. AAA said the national average remained above $4 a gallon throughout August for the first time on record, amid continued volatility in global oil markets.

Here are 10 easy ways to save on a Labor Day road trip.

Shop around for gas: Use an app to compare prices before filling up. Fill up before tourist areas: Gas can be more expensive near popular destinations and interstate exits. Check tire pressure: Properly inflated tires can improve fuel economy. Drive smoothly: Avoid hard acceleration and sudden braking. Watch your speed: Higher interstate speeds generally use more fuel. Avoid traffic: Leave outside peak travel times when possible. Lighten the load: Remove unnecessary cargo, especially rooftop carriers. Skip premium: Use regular gas unless your vehicle requires or recommends premium. Use fuel rewards: Check grocery, credit card and gas-station loyalty programs. Pack snacks and drinks: A cooler can cut down on expensive convenience-store and restaurant stops.

GDOT prepares for holiday traffic

Those staying on the ground should expect crowded highways.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend most interstate lane closures from noon Friday through 5 a.m. Tuesday to help reduce congestion and improve safety. Emergency or safety-related closures could remain in place.

Georgia's Department of Public Safety says some of the worst driving periods are expected Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday is expected to see minimal traffic impacts.

Troopers investigated 359 crashes during the 2025 Labor Day travel period, resulting in 10 deaths and 238 injuries. Across all law enforcement agencies, 15 people died on Georgia roads during the holiday period.

🚗 Labor Day traffic: What Georgia drivers need to know

Lane closures suspended: GDOT will suspend most interstate lane closures from noon Friday through 5 a.m. Tuesday . Emergency and safety-related closures are still possible.

Worst time Friday: Expect heavy metro Atlanta interstate traffic from noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday slowdown: Heavy traffic is also expected from noon to 6 p.m.

Best days to drive: Sunday and Labor Day Monday are expected to have light to normal traffic around metro Atlanta.

I-75: Moderate to heavy congestion is expected between Atlanta and Stockbridge.

Heading to Savannah: Heavy traffic is predicted on I-16 .

Heading toward Macon: Heavy congestion is expected along I-475, I-75 and I-16 .

North Georgia: Expect moderate congestion on I-75 near Chattanooga .

Need roadside help? Call 511 for free HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on most interstates elsewhere in Georgia.

Check before leaving: The free 511GA app provides real-time traffic, crashes, road closures, travel times and weather conditions.