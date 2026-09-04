Funeral set for slain Warm Springs Sgt. Christopher Fisher

The Brief Funeral services for Warm Springs police Sgt. Christopher Fisher will be held Tuesday in Fayetteville. The service will take place at Flat Creek Baptist Church. Fisher was shot and killed Tuesday night while sitting in his patrol car, according to the GBI.



Funeral arrangements have been announced for Warm Springs police Sgt. Christopher Fisher, who was shot and killed while on duty earlier this week.

ORIGINAL STORY: Warm Springs officer killed in patrol car shooting

Services for Fisher will be held Tuesday at Flat Creek Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

Fisher, who was 36, was killed Tuesday night while sitting in his patrol car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

New details emerge about prior encounter

What we know:

As Fisher's family, fellow officers and community prepare to say goodbye, investigators have revealed more about an encounter between Fisher and the suspected gunman just days before the deadly shooting.

Court documents show Fisher arrested 23-year-old Jimmy Steverson last Thursday, about five days before the shooting.

During that encounter at a gas station, Steverson punched Fisher and struck him in the face, according to court documents.

The GBI said Steverson later shot and killed Fisher Tuesday night while the officer was sitting in his patrol car.

Steverson was found several hours later in South Carolina with a gunshot wound. He did not survive.

Fisher's death has prompted an outpouring of support for his family and the Warm Springs Police Department as the community prepares for Tuesday's funeral.

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More about Sgt. Fisher

What they're saying:

According to the online obituary for Sgt. Fisher, he was born in Atlanta and grew up in Newnan, where he attended East Coweta High School.

He served for 5 years in the U.S. Army as a transportation specialist and then dedicated his life to law enforcement – serving Heard County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, and Warm Springs Police Department. During that time, he also served as a SWAT officer.

Additionally, he was a devoted husband to Carly and proud father to two children named Ava and Knox. He loved to explore caves and go backpacking and he loved spending time with his family.

He is also survived by his parents, many family members, and his brothers and sisters in the military and law enforcement.

What you can do:

The Southern States Police Benevolent Association is assisting in raising funds for Fisher's wife and children. If you would like to contribute, click here to donate.