Georgia's incoming attorney general vows impartial justice

The Brief Democrat Tonya Miller defeated Republican Brian Strickland in Georgia's attorney general race, winning approximately 56% of the vote. Miller will become Georgia's first woman elected attorney general, marking a historic milestone for the state. Miller promised to apply the law fairly, regardless of wealth, race, political affiliation or personal connections.



Georgia's newly elected attorney general, Democrat Tonya Miller, is promising equal treatment under the law following a historic victory in Tuesday's election that will make her the first woman elected to the position.

MAP: Inside the Georgia Attorney General election results

What we know:

Miller defeated Republican Brian Strickland with approximately 56% of the vote, joining a Democratic sweep of major statewide offices.

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During her victory speech Tuesday night, Miller emphasized that justice must be applied fairly, regardless of a person's background or political connections.

"The law is only as strong as our willingness to apply it fairly," Miller told supporters.

"Justice cannot depend on who you know. It cannot depend on how much money you have. It cannot depend on your political party, your race, your neighborhood, or your last name."

She concluded with a promise about how she intends to approach the office.

"No one is above the law, and no one is beneath its protection."

Democratic victories bring promises of change

Big picture view:

Miller's victory was part of a broader Democratic sweep that included Keisha Lance Bottoms winning the governor's race, Josh McLaurin winning lieutenant governor and Penny Brown Reynolds winning secretary of state.

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McLaurin defeated Republican Greg Dolezal with approximately 56% of the vote. During his victory speech, he characterized the election results as a rejection of President Donald Trump's political agenda.

"This was the utter collapse of Donald Trump's agenda and his coalition," McLaurin said.

Reynolds defeated Republican Tim Fleming 56% to 44%, becoming the first Black woman elected Georgia secretary of state.

"We've got America back the way it's supposed to be," Reynolds told supporters.

What's next:

Miller will succeed Republican Chris Carr as attorney general when she takes office in January 2027. She will lead Georgia's Department of Law, which represents the state in legal proceedings, advises state agencies and handles consumer protection matters.

A former prosecutor and state lawmaker, Miller has emphasized her legal experience and commitment to fairness.

The newly elected Democratic leaders have also promised to represent all Georgians, including those who voted against them, as they prepare to take office.