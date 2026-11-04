Street closed in Athens by police, public asked to avoid area

The Brief Athens-Clarke County police are responding to an active incident near the intersection of East Broad Street and Jackson Street in downtown Athens. East Broad Street is closed between College Avenue and North Thomas Street while police work at the scene. Authorities have not released details about the nature of the incident or indicated when the roadway might reopen.



Police have shut down a portion of East Broad Street in downtown Athens on Wednesday as officers respond to an active incident near the intersection of East Broad and Jackson streets.

What we know:

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department sent a notice to FOX 5 Atlanta.

According to police, East Broad Street is currently closed between College Avenue and North Thomas Street.

It appears that the incident might involve a compromised building. The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department posted a photo of a building around 8:45 a.m., after police reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what prompted the response or whether anyone has been injured.

It is also unclear how long the road closure will remain in effect.

Motorists should avoid the affected section of East Broad Street and seek alternate routes through downtown Athens.

The investigation or police response remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.