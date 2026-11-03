Henry County officer involved in Stockbridge shooting

The Brief An officer was involved in a Stockbridge police shooting near Daniel Drive and Walter Way on Tuesday evening. State agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were called in to lead the inquiry into the encounter. Henry County authorities confirmed the neighborhood scene is secure while details surrounding potential injuries remain under investigation.



A Henry County police officer was involved in a shooting in Stockbridge on Tuesday evening, prompting an independent inquiry by state investigators.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Daniel Drive and Walter Way.

Henry County police confirmed one of their officers was involved in the shooting.

Authorities reported the surrounding scene was secured shortly after officers arrived.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to take over the case and will conduct an independent review.

The GBI routinely investigates officer-involved shootings across Georgia at the request of local agencies.

Case findings will be delivered to local prosecutors once the review concludes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information regarding injuries to officers or civilians. Officials stated that updates regarding any injuries will be provided as details develop.

The events that led up to the shooting have not been disclosed. Further details will come directly from the GBI at the agency's discretion.