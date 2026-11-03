How Atlanta homeowners behind on water bills can avoid shutoffs

The Brief Atlanta water customers facing overdue balances can avoid service shutoffs through the newly relaunched FLOAT payment relief initiative. Single-family homeowners who are at least 61 days behind qualify for low down payments and zero-interest repayment plans. The expanded program comes as the city attempts to recover $236 million in accumulated residential and commercial water debt.



Single-family homeowners across Atlanta who are behind on their water bills can enroll in a payment assistance program designed to prevent service shutoffs as the city tackles more than $236 million in unpaid debt.

What we know:

Single-family homeowners must carry an unpaid balance that is at least 61 days overdue to qualify for the FLOAT program, according to the Department of Watershed Management.

Eligible customers can secure a 2.5% down payment and pay off remaining balances through interest-free plans lasting up to 36 months.

An Atlanta city audit found the municipality carries approximately $236 million in delinquent water bills.

The FLOAT program runs through Jan. 31, after which the Department of Watershed Management confirmed crews will ramp up residential water shutoffs on past-due accounts.

"FLOAT may also provide qualified account adjustments, late fee relief and one time grants or credits where applicable," Department of Watershed Management Interim Deputy Commissioner Chiquita Barkley said.

What they're saying:

"This is going to allow us to equip people with help as we go after bad actors like these large multifamily complexes," Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari noted the broader initiative balances debt collection with consumer fairness.

"The city is really looking at diversifying our tactics so that we can go after this water debt, but ensuring that in doing so, we're not punishing people that are victims of this system as well," Bakhtiari said.

Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Greg Eyerly emphasized personal outreach before disconnection.

"Our message is simple. We are here to connect with our residents and assist, not to disconnect them from essential services," Eyerly said.

"These skills and these tools are going to allow us to change the way Atlanta moves going forward. We are growing into a real global city, and this is the steps, and these are the growing pains," Bakhtiari added.

What you can do:

Residents seeking enrollment must schedule and complete a meeting with a city collection agent before entering the program.

Customers facing unexplained high balances can also seek help after Bakhtiari passed an ordinance expanding the Water and Sewer Appeals Board authority to issue account credits.