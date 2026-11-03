One hurt as gunfire probe centers on DeKalb County mall

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a possible shooting near South DeKalb Mall that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon. Officers located one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at the Decatur shopping center on Candler Road. Investigators are working to confirm whether the violence erupted elsewhere before the wounded person traveled to the mall.



Investigators swarmed a Decatur commercial corridor Tuesday afternoon after a reported shooting victim arrived near South DeKalb Mall with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

What we know:

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene Tuesday along the 2800 block of Candler Road in Decatur.

Officers discovered one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries outside the South DeKalb Mall property, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Paramedics provided immediate aid to the injured person at 2801 Candler Rd.

DeKalb County police confirmed their personnel are actively responding to the shopping center as of Tuesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not yet determined where the gunfire originally occurred.

"Preliminary investigation suggests one patient with non-life-threatening injuries," the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement. "We are also investigating whether this happened at a different location and the victim ended up at the mall."

Officials have not released the identity or age of the injured person. Authorities have also not released suspect descriptions, potential motives, or details regarding any arrests.