The Brief Polling analyst Matt Towery projects Georgia gubernatorial race between Keisha Lance Bottoms and Jackson could come down to roughly 10,000 votes. Democratic Sen. John Ossoff holds an advantage over Republican Mike Collins after Collins struggled to connect in Atlanta suburbs. Heavy voter turnout across multiple states could challenge national projections of a sweeping Democratic congressional wave, according to InsiderAdvantage.



High voter turnout and shifting suburban margins are fueling razor-thin margins in Georgia's premier contests for governor and the U.S. Senate, according to InsiderAdvantage's Matt Towery.

By the numbers:

Polling data for Georgia's gubernatorial election between Bottoms and Jackson sits on a knife's edge, separated by less than a percentage point.

State election officials initially projected turnout at 1.6 million voters, an outcome Towery said likely favored Jackson.

The Secretary of State's office revised those estimates down to 1.2 million, which would have signaled a victory for Bottoms.

A final turnout projection of 1.4 million creates an even 50-50 contest that may be decided by approximately 10,000 votes.

Sen. John Ossoff enters the final stretch of the U.S. Senate race with a lead between six and eight percentage points over Republican challenger Mike Collins.

While Ossoff led by as many as 10 points months ago, Collins has struggled to narrow the gap among moderate voters.

Collins framed his campaign around an "old truck driver" persona aimed at rural voters aligned with former President Donald Trump, Towery said.

Towery noted that approach alienated women across suburban Atlanta and exurban communities, leaving the challenger short of the votes required to unseat the incumbent.

Big picture view:

High voter turnout in Florida, Ohio and Michigan indicates national races may prove far tighter than major institutional polling suggests.

Large turnouts give Republicans an opportunity to secure key upsets in Midwestern states, potentially forcing an even 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate.

A high turnout environment allows Republicans to remain competitive despite national predictions of a sweeping Democratic wave.

Betting markets currently discount Republican odds of retaining Senate control, but split legislative chambers remain mathematically possible.

What we don't know:

Official vote tallies have not yet confirmed the final winner in either marquee Georgia race.

Election workers must still count ballots across key suburban counties to determine whether any contest heads toward an automatic recount.