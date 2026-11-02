Lamar schools employee removed from campus during conduct probe

The Brief Lamar County Schools removed a paraprofessional from campus following allegations concerning employee conduct at Lamar County Primary School in Barnesville. The district alerted the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services and is cooperating with local police. School officials declined to disclose further details to preserve the privacy of those involved and maintain investigative integrity.



School district officials removed an employee from Lamar County Primary School on Monday following misconduct allegations that prompted an immediate local and state investigation.

What we know:

Lamar County Schools launched an internal inquiry and reported the matter to child welfare authorities after learning about allegations involving a paraprofessional.

District leaders barred the staff member from campus, and the worker has not returned since the review began.

School administrators are cooperating with the Barnesville Police Department and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) as both agencies conduct their inquiry.

Officials noted that the safety, welfare, and well-being of students remain the top priority across the district.

What they're saying:

District leaders stated they take every allegation regarding student protection seriously as external authorities look into the matter.

"Lamar County Schools takes all allegations involving student safety seriously and remains committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities throughout the investigative process," the school district said in a release.

What we don't know:

The district has not identified the paraprofessional or detailed the specific nature of the allegations.

Authorities have not announced any formal charges or disciplinary actions as the joint investigation continues.

District leaders said they will refrain from sharing more information to protect the privacy of those involved and the integrity of the active case.