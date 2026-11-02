Jasper County deputies arrest 2 in sex offender sweep

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The Brief Jasper County deputies arrested two people after completing compliance checks on all 42 registered sex offenders across the county. Investigators charged Amber Arnold and Courtlee Taner with multiple violations of the Georgia Sexual Offender Registry following routine residency and workplace inspections. Officials are urging local residents to review the county registry to stay informed about offenders residing in their neighborhoods.



Jasper County deputies arrested two people on multiple registry violations after checking every registered sex offender in the county during Operation Watchful Eye, authorities announced.

What we know:

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office recently completed residency and employment checks on all 42 registered sex offenders living within the county.

Investigators arrested Amber Arnold and Courtlee Taner as a result of the compliance checks and follow-up inquiries, charging both individuals with multiple violations of the Georgia Sexual Offender Registry.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office emphasized that community protection remains central to its daily mission as deputies continue enforcement sweeps.

"Our community's safety is always at the forefront of what we do," the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. "We will continue working to ensure registered offenders are following the law and meeting their registration requirements."

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the specific registry requirements that Arnold and Taner allegedly violated, nor have they disclosed the exact dates of the arrests.

Authorities have not announced whether additional warrants or criminal charges are expected to stem from the countywide operation.

What you can do:

Sheriff's officials encourage community members to review neighborhood offender registries to remain aware of individuals living nearby.

"We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to familiarize themselves with the Sex Offender Registry in Jasper County and stay up to date on registered offenders living in your area," the sheriff's office stated.