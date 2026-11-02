Jon Ossoff, Mike Collins make final pitch to Georgia voters

The Brief Georgia voters cast more than 2.8 million early ballots ahead of Tuesday's showdown between Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Mike Collins. Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff is defending his seat on Election Day while holding a significant polling and fundraising lead across the state. Republican challenger Mike Collins crisscrossed Georgia communities on Monday to rally conservative voters and close the financial gap before polls open.



Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican Rep. Mike Collins made a final push across Georgia on Monday, urging supporters to turn out on Election Day in the high-stakes race for the U.S. Senate.

What they're saying:

Both candidates worked to mobilize their bases in the closing hours before Tuesday voting begins.

Ossoff rallied supporters Monday afternoon in DeKalb County, framing the election as a crucial referendum on federal policy and national leadership.

"Let's win these races decisively," Ossoff told the DeKalb County crowd. "Let's turn the page on this dark chapter in our nation's history."

He warned that sending a Republican to Washington would weaken legislative oversight.

"You've seen us lied into war," Ossoff said. "You've seen these tariffs crushing families and small businesses and farmers. You've seen these devastating health care cuts."

The incumbent senator stressed the urgency of the moment during his final stops.

"We have 29 hours still ahead of us to use our constitutional rights and take action and change the course of history," Ossoff said.

Collins mounted a brisk statewide tour Monday, starting his Election Eve in Buckhead at Georgia Republican Party headquarters before visiting GOP offices in Columbia County, Savannah and Macon.

The Republican congressman argued that his campaign is closing the gap despite difficult odds.

"This race is close," Collins said. "All the races are close. I need your help."

Collins attacked Ossoff's political philosophy and claimed the incumbent harbors national ambitions.

"Jon Ossoff is the leader of the Democrat Socialists of America movement wing of the Democrat Party," Collins said. "He is running for president. We've got to stop this mess right here in Georgia."

The challenger promised supporters that Georgia would deliver a conservative victory on Tuesday.

"It's the last 24 hours of this race," Collins said. "We've been clipping 2,000 miles a week for over a month. We're going to show the world that this is not a blue state, not a purple state. We are a red state."

By the numbers:

Participation reached historic levels before Election Day arrived.

State data shows more than 2.8 million Georgia voters cast ballots during early voting, breaking previous state records.

RELATED: More than 2.8M Georgians vote early; big turnout expected Tuesday

Financial disclosures reveal a wide gap between the two operations.

Ossoff reported roughly $26 million in the bank and held a commanding lead in recent surveys.

Collins has faced an uphill fight, collecting less than $1 million during the campaign.

What's next:

Both campaigns will monitor election returns in the Atlanta area as precincts report on Tuesday night.

Ossoff will hold a campaign watch party in Atlanta, though his staff has not released the specific venue.

Collins plans to watch vote totals arrive with supporters at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center.