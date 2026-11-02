Jackson and Bottoms deliver emotional final pitches to voters

The Brief Georgia candidates for governor Rick Jackson and Keisha Lance Bottoms spent Monday holding final campaign rallies across Canton and Athens. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed election officials and field investigators are ready for Tuesday voting across all Georgia counties. Observers from major parties, the Carter Center, the Department of Justice, and nonpartisan civic groups will monitor voting precincts statewide.



Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates dashed across the state Monday to deliver their final campaign messages ahead of Tuesday’s neck-and-neck election.

RELATED: Final pre-election poll shows dead heat in Georgia governor race

What we know:

Republican Rick Jackson campaigned in Canton on Monday morning before heading to several more stops scheduled across Georgia.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms greeted supporters in Athens on Monday afternoon, making an urgent appeal for local voters to turn out at the ballot box.

RELATED: Georgia candidates fan out on Monday before Election Day

Why you should care:

Jackson shared an emotional appeal with supporters during his stop in Cherokee County.

"I don't care who you vote for. God loves you. I love you too," Jackson said.

Bottoms emphasized that Democratic victory relies entirely on high voter turnout across the state.

"We need their voices. We need to hear their concerns, and we need them to show up. We're not going to be able to win without them," Bottoms said.

By the numbers:

More than 2.8 million Georgians have already cast ballots through advance in-person voting and absentee options.

RELATED: More than 2.8M Georgians vote early; big turnout expected Tuesday

The record-setting figures arrive after months of campaigning that left the major contenders in a virtual dead heat entering Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Election administrators have not indicated how long vote counts will take once Tuesday polls officially close statewide. It also remains unknown how many eligible voters will cast paper ballots at physical precincts on Tuesday compared to early turnout records.

What's next:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that state workers and local election administrators are prepared for Tuesday.

Investigators are deploying to monitor county operations alongside poll watchers representing political parties, independent groups, the Carter Center, and the Department of Justice.