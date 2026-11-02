Final pre-election poll shows dead heat in Georgia governor race

article

The Brief InsiderAdvantage released its final Georgia governor poll showing Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson tied at 49% each. Jon Ossoff leads Mike Collins by 7 points in the final U.S. Senate survey ahead of the election. The statewide poll marks the end of a 26-year polling run for the company and its co-founder.



A razor-thin margin separates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson in Georgia's race for governor, while incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff holds a seven-point lead over Mike Collins in the U.S. Senate race, according to the final survey released by InsiderAdvantage.

What we know:

In the gubernatorial contest, Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican challenger Rick Jackson are effectively tied at 49% each, separated by only 0.3 percentage points (49.03% to 49.0%).

Only 2% of likely Georgia voters remain undecided.

In the U.S. Senate matchup, Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff leads Republican challenger Mike Collins 53% to 46%.

Just 1% of surveyed voters report being undecided in the federal contest.

The survey gathered responses from 2,500 likely voters between Saturday and Monday.

It carries a margin of error of plus or minus 1.96 percentage points.

The backstory:

The release serves as the final public poll InsiderAdvantage will ever conduct. Co-founder and Chairman Matt Towery is concluding a 26-year polling career that provided data to local Atlanta news organizations and national news organizations.

InsiderAdvantage conducted the survey for James Magazine, a publication owned by the research firm.

The methodology used a mixed-mode system of text messaging and panels, weighted for age, race, gender and political affiliation.

What they're saying:

Towery reflected on the historic finish and the possibility of overtime voting.

"For once, I have nothing to say except please don’t make us come back to poll a runoff which, with write-in candidates, could theoretically take place. This final survey is dedicated in memory of Georgia Gang Panelists Dick Williams and Tom Houck. Let politics never stand in the way of friendship," Towery said.

The firm plans to publish top-line data tabs following the release.