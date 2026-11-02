Juvenile in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

The Brief A juvenile suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car while trying to cross Chupp Road in DeKalb County last Friday evening. Police said the driver swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the juvenile near Evans Mill Drive. Investigators confirmed there is no indication a chase was involved, and the investigation remains active.



A juvenile is fighting for their life in a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in DeKalb County last Friday.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers rushed to the intersection of Chupp Road near Evans Mill Drive around 5:43 p.m. last Friday after receiving a report that a vehicle struck a juvenile.

Preliminary findings show the juvenile was attempting to cross Chupp Road when a vehicle hit them.

Investigators said evidence indicates the driver swerved to avoid striking them.

Paramedics transported the juvenile to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the child's identity or current medical condition following their transport to the hospital.

Police noted there is no indication that any type of police chase was linked to the crash.

Officers have not announced any charges against the driver as the investigation remains ongoing.