Man dies after Saturday shooting at Roswell apartment complex

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Roswell police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a local apartment complex on October 31, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief A shooting at the Post + Wander Apartments in Roswell is under investigation after a man died from gunshot wounds. Officers responded to 100 Chattahoochee Circle around 8:45 p.m. Saturday following multiple 911 calls of gunfire. Detectives are canvassing the complex for witnesses and urging anyone with details to submit anonymous tips.



A man has died after gunfire erupted at a Roswell apartment complex late Saturday night, prompting a homicide investigation.

What we know:

Officers rushed to the Post + Wander Apartments at 100 Chattahoochee Circle around 8:45 p.m. Saturday after Roswell E-911 received multiple calls reporting gunshots in the complex.

First responders were directed to the 400 building, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name or identified any potential suspects or persons of interest.

Investigators have not determined the circumstances leading up to the gunfire, and officials have not announced any arrests.

What's next:

Detectives from the Roswell Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are processing the scene, gathering physical evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can also submit anonymous information through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-576-8477 or visiting www.StopCrimeATL.org.