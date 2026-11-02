Kemp announces property tax cuts for Georgia homeowners

The Brief Georgia homeowner tax relief grants are rolling out to local cities and counties this week to reduce property tax bills. Eligible homeowners receive an automatic $18,000 reduction in the assessed value of their homestead for the current tax year. Property owners do not need to apply separately, as credits appear directly on billing statements.



State revenue officials are releasing relief grant funding to local governments across Georgia this week to lower property tax bills for homeowners, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.

What we know:

The one-time initiative provides qualifying Georgia homeowners with an $18,000 reduction in the assessed value of their homesteads for the tax year.

State officials established the relief through the Homeowner Tax Relief Grant program after approval from Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly in the amended budget.

The Georgia Department of Revenue is processing applications and sending funds directly to local governments as documentation arrives and clears verification.

Because the grant applies straight to property tax bills, eligible residents do not need to fill out a separate application if they already have an approved homestead exemption.

Why you should care:

The state funds translate directly into a lower total owed on annual county and city tax statements rather than arriving as a separate paper check or bank deposit.

Some homeowners may already see the savings reflected on previously mailed statements, while others will notice the discount as remaining local tax offices send their bills.

What you can do:

Homeowners who have questions about eligibility or want to confirm the discount on their tax statements should reach out directly to their local county tax commissioner's office.

Additional details and answers to common questions are available online through the Department of Revenue website at dor.georgia.gov/2026-property-tax-relief-grant.

What they're saying:

"Along with our partners in the General Assembly, we are delivering on our promise to make life more affordable for hardworking Georgians by providing needed relief for homeowners from property taxes," Kemp said. "Because of our commitment to creating jobs and budgeting conservatively, we are able to take steps such as these to keep more money in Georgians' pockets."

State Revenue Commissioner David Burge praised the intergovernmental effort required to administer the funding.

"Governor Kemp and the General Assembly have made property tax relief a priority, and we're pleased to begin delivering that relief to Georgia homeowners," Burge said. "Our Department has been working closely with local governments across the state to administer this program, and it's exciting to see those efforts translate into real savings for Georgia families."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed specific distribution schedules or processing timelines for every individual municipality across the state.

It remains unannounced how many total property owners have received their credits so far versus those still waiting on upcoming billing cycles.