2 Woodstock baseball coaches suspended after fight at youth game

The Brief Hobgood Baseball suspended two youth baseball coaches following a physical fight during an assistant coach altercation Saturday. The coach who struck the other coach faces a permanent ban from coaching within the youth league. League board members are reviewing whether additional disciplinary actions are appropriate for those involved.



Hobgood Baseball officials announced the immediate suspension of two 12U assistant coaches following an altercation during a weekend youth game.

What we know:

League officials confirmed the physical fight broke out Saturday between two assistant coaches on a 12U team.

The organization immediately suspended both coaches for the rest of the season.

In addition, the board permanently banned the assistant coach who struck the other coach from ever coaching at Hobgood again.

Officials confirmed that all volunteers inside the dugout and on the field had completed standard background screenings prior to the season.

What we don't know:

League leadership has not publicly released the names of the coaches involved or detailed what sparked the physical dispute.

Board members have also not announced whether law enforcement responded or if any formal criminal charges have been filed.

What they're saying:

The Hobgood Board of Directors condemned the violence directly in a letter distributed to league families.

"First and foremost, what happened Saturday was completely unacceptable and does not represent the values or standards of Hobgood Baseball," the board stated in the letter. "We take the safety and well-being of our players, families, coaches, and volunteers extremely seriously."

The board added: "We understand the concerns and frustration this situation may have caused. Please know that the Board is not brushing this aside. What happened Saturday was unacceptable, and we are committed to ensuring accountability while continuing to provide a safe, positive environment for every player and family at Hobgood."

"Thank you for your patience as we work through this situation," the statement continued. "We appreciate the families who trust Hobgood Baseball with their children, and we do not take that responsibility lightly."

What's next:

The Hobgood Board of Directors continues to review the circumstances surrounding the weekend fight.

Board members confirmed they are actively discussing the incident to determine if more disciplinary actions are needed.