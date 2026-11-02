Georgia candidates fan out on Monday before Election Day

The Brief A strategic adviser said statewide constitutional races could be decided by a few hundred votes, and urged voters to recognize that their ballots could affect the outcome. Candidates planned final campaign stops in DeKalb County, Atlanta and cities across Georgia. Polls were scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.; voters in line at closing time could still cast a ballot.



Georgia candidates were making their final appeals to voters across the state ahead of Election Day, as campaigns scheduled stops in metro Atlanta and other cities.

RELATED: Georgia election results: How to stream live FOX 5 Atlanta coverage

Strategic advisor Andrew Aydin with Rock The Vote said statewide constitutional offices could be decided by just a few hundred votes. "If you’ve ever wondered whether or not your vote matters, this is the election where your vote could make the difference," Aydin said.

Monday campaign stops

Sen. Jon Ossoff was scheduled to campaign Monday in DeKalb County with other Democrats running for office, including secretary of state candidate Judge Penny Brown Reynolds and attorney general candidate Tanya Miller. Ossoff’s Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, planned to meet with supporters in Atlanta.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia candidates make final voting push across state

Republican Rick Jackson and Gov. Brian Kemp were scheduled to campaign together in seven cities. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms planned four stops for the final leg of her "Georgia’s Voice, Georgia’s Vote" tour.

Polling hours

Polling locations are set to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters who are in line by closing time will still be allowed to vote.

RELATED: Election Day weather: North Georgia stays mostly dry