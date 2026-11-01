Election Day weather: North Georgia stays mostly dry

article

The Brief Georgia voters will see favorable Election Day weather with temperatures rising into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Polling conditions will stay good from morning to night, though an isolated stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. A stronger storm system brings heavy rain and possible storms across north Georgia late Wednesday and Thursday.



Voters across North Georgia can expect pleasant, mild conditions when casting ballots Tuesday before a stronger storm system arrives at midweek.

What we know:

Polling locations will see good conditions from opening to closing across metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

Morning voters will experience temperatures starting near 59 degrees at 7 a.m. before climbing to 68 degrees by noon.

Afternoon readings will peak at 72 degrees around 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. under mostly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine.

Evening temperatures will hold steady at 70 degrees from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.

A few stray raindrops remain possible Tuesday afternoon, but forecasters do not expect any disruptive rainfall for voters standing in line.

What's next:

The FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring the exact timing and strength of a much larger midweek disturbance that arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

That incoming system is projected to drop between 1 and 2 inches of rain, with the potential storm threat still being evaluated.

Temperatures across North Georgia will run above the seasonal early November average of 69 degrees for most of the week.

Drier conditions and calmer weather are forecast to return across the region by next weekend once the midweek storm front departs.

By the numbers:

Rain totals remained light across North Georgia on Sunday, offering slight relief to lingering dry conditions.

Most of the Atlanta area received trace amounts to under a 10th of an inch of rain.

A few isolated locations measured heavier downpours Sunday afternoon.

Upson County recorded just over a quarter of an inch, while areas near LaGrange picked up slightly more than half an inch.