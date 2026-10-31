G20 summit, metro Atlanta events shut down streets

The Brief A major lineup of weekend events has prompted widespread Midtown Atlanta road closures and heavy traffic gridlock. Portions of Juniper Street, 11th Street and 12th Street remain shut down through Sunday afternoon under heightened security. Midtown residents expressed mixed reactions to the congestion, balancing travel disruptions with civic pride over global events.



Heavy traffic and multiple street shutdowns snarled Midtown Atlanta as crowds arrived for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Halloween festivities and the Georgia-Florida football game.

What we know:

A major lineup of weekend events, including the G-20 Summit, Halloween celebrations, and the Georgia vs. Florida game—has created heavy traffic and widespread road closures across Midtown Atlanta.

Parts of Juniper Street are shut down from 11th Street to 13th Street. 11th Street from Peachtree Street to Juniper Street is also closed along with 12th Street from Peachtree Street to Juniper Street. Drivers can expect a significantly larger law enforcement presence throughout Midtown, including Atlanta Police officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

To bypass the congestion, local residents say they plan to walk around the city rather than drive. Roads are scheduled to reopen on Sunday afternoon.

Community reaction to gridlock

What they're saying:

Midtown residents expressed mixed perspectives on the road closures and event traffic, balancing local frustration with pride in hosting major international gatherings.

Midtown resident Chris Lydle welcomed the influx of visitors, sharing, "It's awesome, it's exciting to have an international event in the neighborhood."

Fellow Midtown resident Richard Greenwood reflected on the city's growing global profile, stating, "G20 is an incredibly important body. It's not only an honor being held in Atlanta, it's prescient with FIFA and other things."

Regarding the routine nature of major events in the area, one local resident noted, "It's always something whether it’s the Shaky Knees Festival, or Pride Festival or Midtown Arts Festival, there's always something you get used to."

Another resident emphasized the need for patience while getting around, saying, "You have to be adaptable, and I find my path. It's not the original path, but I find a path between the traffic."

Addressing the congestion directly, one neighbor remarked, "I'm sort of used to it being that I live here. It's heavy."

Another neighbor pointed out that living in an urban core mitigates the gridlock, explaining, "I live here because I don’t like to drive for me, it's fine."

What we don't know:

Transportation officials have not released estimated vehicle delay times for drivers detouring onto surrounding north-south corridors. Authorities have also not specified whether public transit bus lines operating through Midtown will face route modifications before roadways reopen Sunday.

Weekend reopening timeline

What we don't know:

The street shutdowns will remain active through the weekend to accommodate event security and pedestrian flow.

City officials expect all barricades to come down and closed streets to reopen to vehicle traffic on Sunday afternoon.