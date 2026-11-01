Georgia candidates make final voting push across state

The Brief Georgia candidates make final campaign push across the state ahead of Tuesday's election. Jon Ossoff rallied voters in Warner Robins and Douglasville alongside Sen. Raphael Warnock. Republican Mike Collins visits GOP headquarters in Atlanta on Monday morning before Election Day.



Georgia candidates are making their final push across the state to rally voters before Election Day.

What we know:

Sen. Jon Ossoff canvassed in Warner Robins on Sunday afternoon before heading to Douglasville to campaign alongside fellow Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The two senators urged voters across Georgia to make a clear plan to cast their ballots as campaign workers set out for a final round of door-to-door visits ahead of Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Ossoff delivered an impassioned plea to campaign volunteers and supporters about the historical weight of the election.

"Sometimes you don’t know while you’re taking part in history, the magnitude of the moment that you’re living in and the movement that you’re a part of," Ossoff said. "But we will all look back on what we did these weeks and now these hours, with pride, we’ll be able to look at our kids and our grandkids and know that we did everything in our power to right the ship, to fight for the kind of country and the kind of world where we want to raise our kids."

What's next:

Republican challenger Mike Collins is preparing his own final push before voters head to the polls.

Collins will make a campaign stop in Atlanta on Monday morning, meeting with supporters at Georgia GOP headquarters at 8 a.m. before holding a media availability.

What we don't know:

Campaign officials have not announced additional stop locations for either candidate before polls open Tuesday.