Man dies from gunshot wound during DeKalb police chase

The Brief GBI agents are investigating after 20-year-old Vermontay Burch died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a Stone Mountain police chase Sunday. An officer used a Taser on Burch after pursuing him on foot away from a reported stolen car near Eagle Springs Way. State investigators plan to hand over the complete case file to the DeKalb Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office once finished.



A 20-year-old Stone Mountain man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday morning after running from a DeKalb County police officer who fired a Taser during a foot chase, according to state authorities.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers received a call around 4:51 a.m. Sunday reporting an armed carjacking in Stone Mountain.

An officer checked the area of Lancashire Circle, where they spotted a car that matched the description given in the emergency call.

Investigators said 20-year-old Vermontay Burch of Stone Mountain climbed out of the car and ran when the officer approached the vehicle.

The officer chased Burch on foot into a nearby apartment complex close to the 400 building on Eagle Springs Way.

While pursuing Burch, the officer fired a Taser and hit him.

Immediately following the Taser deployment, the officer heard a gunshot and found Burch lying on the ground with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Emergency responders gave Burch medical aid at the scene, but he died from his injury.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified whether Burch fired the shot before or after the electrical charge took effect.

Investigators have also not said if anyone else was inside the vehicle during the initial carjacking report.

What's next:

Officials took Burch’s body to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will take place.

State agents will complete an independent review of the use-of-force incident before handing the full file over to the DeKalb Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.