Critical Missing: 12-year-old last seen on Mayson Turner Road NW
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Matthew Lauhune, who was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW.
What we know:
The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit has classified Lauhune as a critical missing juvenile. He is also known as "Matt Jr." and "Little Matt." He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, a navy blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes. Police did not provide further details about the circumstances of his disappearance or the critical classification.
He is 5-feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds.
Anyone with information about Lauhune’s whereabouts should call 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.