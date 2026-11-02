Critical Missing: 12-year-old last seen on Mayson Turner Road NW

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The Brief Matthew Lauhune was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW. The 12-year-old also goes by "Matt Jr." and "Little Matt." Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, Crime Stoppers or the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Matthew Lauhune, who was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit has classified Lauhune as a critical missing juvenile. He is also known as "Matt Jr." and "Little Matt." He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, a navy blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes. Police did not provide further details about the circumstances of his disappearance or the critical classification.

He is 5-feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds.

Anyone with information about Lauhune’s whereabouts should call 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.