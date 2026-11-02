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Critical Missing: 12-year-old last seen on Mayson Turner Road NW

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published November 2, 2026 8:54 AM EST
Published November 2, 2026 8:54 AM EST
article

The Brief

    • Matthew Lauhune was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW.
    • The 12-year-old also goes by "Matt Jr." and "Little Matt."
    • Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, Crime Stoppers or the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Matthew Lauhune, who was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit has classified Lauhune as a critical missing juvenile. He is also known as "Matt Jr." and "Little Matt." He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, a navy blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes. Police did not provide further details about the circumstances of his disappearance or the critical classification.

He is 5-feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. 

Anyone with information about Lauhune’s whereabouts should call 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

The Source

  • Atlanta police sent an email to FOX 5 Atlanta with information and photos. 

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