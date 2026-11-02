Atlanta fire spreads to second home; no injuries reported

The Brief The fire began at one home in Atlanta and spread to a second, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported at either home. At least nine Atlanta Fire Rescue engines responded; the cause was still under investigation.



Atlanta firefighters responded to a house fire shortly after 4 a.m. early Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire extending from the rear of the home into the attic. The fire was also spreading to a nearby home.

A second alarm was requested and at least nine Atlanta Fire Rescue engines responded to the scene. Firefighters searched the homes for victims, extinguished the fire in the neighboring home and brought the main fire under control.

They stayed on the scene for a brief period of time to extinguish hot spots.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

Officials were in the early stages of investigating the fire and had not determined what caused it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.