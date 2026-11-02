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Atlanta fire spreads to second home; no injuries reported

By Brittany Edney
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published November 2, 2026 5:50 AM EST
Published November 2, 2026 5:50 AM EST
Fire spreads to 2nd home in NW Atlanta
Fire spreads to 2nd home in NW Atlanta

Fire spreads to 2nd home in NW Atlanta

A home fire spread to a 2nd home early Monday morning on Burton Road in northwest Atlanta. No injuries have been reported. FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Brittany Edney reporting live rom the scene. 

The Brief

    • The fire began at one home in Atlanta and spread to a second, according to fire officials.
    • No injuries were reported at either home.
    • At least nine Atlanta Fire Rescue engines responded; the cause was still under investigation.

ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters responded to a house fire shortly after 4 a.m. early Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire extending from the rear of the home into the attic. The fire was also spreading to a nearby home.

A second alarm was requested and at least nine Atlanta Fire Rescue engines responded to the scene. Firefighters searched the homes for victims, extinguished the fire in the neighboring home and brought the main fire under control.

They stayed on the scene for a brief period of time to extinguish hot spots.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

Officials were in the early stages of investigating the fire and had not determined what caused it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered at the scene by a FOX 5 Atlanta crew. 

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