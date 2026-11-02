Suspect arrested after barricade situation in Lithonia area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say one person has been taken into custody. No other information has been provided at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
A person with a gun was reportedly barricaded inside a home on Victoria Place in DeKalb County early Monday as SWAT officers entered the house.
What we know:
A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter counted about a dozen police vehicles at the scene, including SWAT team vehicles. Officers had intermittently used a loudspeaker to give instructions to the person inside.
At about 6:50 a.m., we saw a SWAT vehicle breach the home through the garage, followed by officers entering. A loud noise, possibly a flashbang, was heard around 7 a.m. Two officers carrying riot shields were later seen entering the home.
What we don't know:
It is not known at this time whether a person has been safely removed from the home, or whether anyone was injured.
The person’s identity and the circumstances leading to the standoff were not provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.