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Suspect arrested after barricade situation in Lithonia area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Updated November 2, 2026 9:38 AM EST Published November 2, 2026 7:45 AM EST
SWAT responds to situation in DeKalb County
SWAT responds to situation in DeKalb County

SWAT responds to situation in DeKalb County

A SWAT team responded to a home on Victoria Place near Lithonia High School on Monday morning. Several roads were temporarily blocked. FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Brittany Edney reporting live from the scene. 

The Brief

    • County officials confirmed a person with a gun was barricaded inside a home on Victoria Place.
    • A SWAT vehicle breached the garage before officers entered the home.
    • Police told FOX 5 Atlanta around 9:30 a.m. that the suspect was taken into custody. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say one person has been taken into custody. No other information has been provided at this time. 

ORIGINAL STORY

A person with a gun was reportedly barricaded inside a home on Victoria Place in DeKalb County early Monday as SWAT officers entered the house.

What we know:

A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter counted about a dozen police vehicles at the scene, including SWAT team vehicles. Officers had intermittently used a loudspeaker to give instructions to the person inside.

At about 6:50 a.m., we saw a SWAT vehicle breach the home through the garage, followed by officers entering. A loud noise, possibly a flashbang, was heard around 7 a.m. Two officers carrying riot shields were later seen entering the home. 

What we don't know:

It is not known at this time whether a person has been safely removed from the home, or whether anyone was injured. 

The person’s identity and the circumstances leading to the standoff were not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered at the scene by a FOX 5 Atlanta crew and is subject to change. 

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