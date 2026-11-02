Suspect arrested after barricade situation in Lithonia area

The Brief County officials confirmed a person with a gun was barricaded inside a home on Victoria Place. A SWAT vehicle breached the garage before officers entered the home. Police told FOX 5 Atlanta around 9:30 a.m. that the suspect was taken into custody.



Police say one person has been taken into custody. No other information has been provided at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

A person with a gun was reportedly barricaded inside a home on Victoria Place in DeKalb County early Monday as SWAT officers entered the house.

What we know:

A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter counted about a dozen police vehicles at the scene, including SWAT team vehicles. Officers had intermittently used a loudspeaker to give instructions to the person inside.

At about 6:50 a.m., we saw a SWAT vehicle breach the home through the garage, followed by officers entering. A loud noise, possibly a flashbang, was heard around 7 a.m. Two officers carrying riot shields were later seen entering the home.

What we don't know:

It is not known at this time whether a person has been safely removed from the home, or whether anyone was injured.

The person’s identity and the circumstances leading to the standoff were not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.