Stolen handgun, drugs seized in Newton County traffic stop

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The Brief Deputies found a stolen handgun, a Draco firearm, drugs and cash during a Newton County traffic stop. The driver ran a red light along SR 12 early Thursday morning, sparking the roadside search. A 23-year-old Conyers man faces felony charges, and investigators are continuing their review of the case.



What began as a late-night traffic stop for running a red light quickly turned into a major felony arrest after deputies discovered two guns, packaged drugs and stacks of currency inside a car along SR 12.

What we know:

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic Unit stopped a driver on SR 12 around 12:32 a.m. Thursday after watching the vehicle run a red light.

During the roadside search, deputies seized a Glock handgun reported stolen from DeKalb County, a Draco firearm, approximately 14 ounces of marijuana, mushrooms and a large stash of cash.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Martez White of Conyers on several criminal counts, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, open container and disobeying a traffic control device.

Investigators with the Newton County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division have taken over the case.

Prosecutors will handle White's formal charging as detectives trace where the recovered firearms originated.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not disclosed the total cash seized or whether the vehicle had passengers.

Authorities have not released details on the origin of the Draco firearm.