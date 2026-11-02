Atlanta airline worker arrested in child exploitation probe

The Brief Coweta County deputies arrested Atlanta airline employee Robert Wilkinson following an online child exploitation investigation. Investigators waited at Wilkinson's driveway with a warrant after a national missing children's tip flagged his computer. Authorities seized all electronic devices from the home, and deputies note further criminal charges remain possible.



Deputies arrested an Atlanta airline worker in the driveway of his Coweta County home late last week after a national tip sparked an online child exploitation investigation, officials said.

What we know:

Investigators waited with an arrest warrant outside the Coweta County home of Robert Wilkinson as he appeared to arrive from work late last week.

Deputies relieved him of his safety glasses and airport credentials before taking him into custody.

Wilkinson faces one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Officials confirmed he works for a major airline in Atlanta, though investigators said the alleged crimes did not happen at his workplace and were unrelated to his job duties.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated Wilkinson for several weeks before making the arrest.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children initiated the inquiry after flagging his computer for possession of child pornography or child sexual abuse material.

What we don't know:

Deputies seized all electronic devices from the home, and detectives plan to comb through stored digital data.

Investigators have not disclosed what specific files were recovered or whether additional charges will follow the forensic review.