Two found dead off Highway 136 in Gordon County

The Brief Gordon County authorities are conducting a death investigation after finding two people dead inside a Sugar Valley home off Highway 136 on Saturday. The Gordon County Coroner's Office confirmed the victims as 63-year-old Thomas Bordovsky and 77-year-old Donna Naylor. Investigators stated that no additional individuals are believed to be at large in connection with the case.



Authorities in Gordon County are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Sugar Valley home over the weekend.

What we know:

The Gordon County Coroner's Office identified the deceased individuals as Thomas Bordovsky, 63, and Donna Naylor, 77.

Both were discovered Saturday inside their home off Highway 136 in the Sugar Valley community.

The Gordon County Coroner’s Office is working in coordination with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the inquiry moves forward.

Officials transported both bodies to the GBI crime lab for post-mortem examinations. Authorities noted that based on currently available information, they do not believe any other individuals are at large connected to the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the suspected causes of death for Bordovsky or Naylor pending examination results from the GBI crime lab.

Deputies noted the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional details forthcoming.