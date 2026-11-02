Deadly shooting Monday in DeKalb County under investigation
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting on Springfair Run and seeking a 22-year-old suspect.
What we know:
Police said an adult victim was shot and died. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related. Police initially said they were responding to a report of a shooting and gathering information from the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting. Additionally, they have not released any details about the suspected shooter.