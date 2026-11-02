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Deadly shooting Monday in DeKalb County under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published November 2, 2026 12:39 PM EST
Published November 2, 2026 12:39 PM EST
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FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • An adult victim died after being shot on Springfair Run, DeKalb County police said.
    • Police are seeking a 22-year-old suspect in what they believe was a domestic-related shooting.
    • Investigators are working to gather more information about the case.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting on Springfair Run and seeking a 22-year-old suspect.

What we know:

Police said an adult victim was shot and died. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related. Police initially said they were responding to a report of a shooting and gathering information from the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting. Additionally, they have not released any details about the suspected shooter.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered at the scene and some information was provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

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