Deadly shooting Monday in DeKalb County under investigation

article

The Brief An adult victim died after being shot on Springfair Run, DeKalb County police said. Police are seeking a 22-year-old suspect in what they believe was a domestic-related shooting. Investigators are working to gather more information about the case.



DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting on Springfair Run and seeking a 22-year-old suspect.

What we know:

Police said an adult victim was shot and died. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related. Police initially said they were responding to a report of a shooting and gathering information from the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting. Additionally, they have not released any details about the suspected shooter.