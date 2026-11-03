Man arrested after woman found dead at Midtown Atlanta hotel

The Brief Atlanta police arrested a man after finding a woman dead inside the Loews Atlanta Hotel in Midtown. The suspect was taken into custody after receiving medical treatment for a self-inflicted knife wound in Gwinnett County. Authorities charged the suspect with murder and aggravated battery, formally closing the investigation by an arrest.



Atlanta police arrested a 39-year-old man on murder charges after hotel staff discovered a woman dead inside a Midtown luxury hotel room in mid-October.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Loews Atlanta Hotel at 1065 Peachtree St NE on Oct. 14, where staff directed them to room 2519.

Inside the room, responding officers found an adult woman dead.

Homicide investigators immediately took over the scene to determine the events surrounding the death.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner removed the woman from the room and officially ruled the death a homicide on Oct. 15.

Dig deeper:

Following an eight-day investigation, detectives identified Emanuel Poindexter as the suspect directly involved in the killing and obtained arrest warrants on Oct. 22.

Before his arrest, Poindexter was hospitalized in Gwinnett County receiving medical care for a self-inflicted knife wound.

Once doctors cleared Poindexter medically, the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit took him into custody and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated battery.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or public details about the relationship between the woman and Poindexter.

The medical examiner's office has also not revealed the specific cause of death, though police confirmed the case will be closed by arrest.