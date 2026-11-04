Kemp rejects special session to limit governor's powers

article

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not call a special legislative session to restrict executive branch powers or consider changes to Georgia's legislative or congressional districts. Kemp pledged to respect the results of Tuesday's election, emphasizing his commitment to secure, accessible and fair elections and Georgia's constitution. A special session remains possible for budgetary reasons, with Kemp saying his office is monitoring fiscal issues that may need attention before lawmakers convene in January.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not call a special session of the General Assembly to limit the powers of the incoming governor or consider redistricting changes following Tuesday's election, which delivered major victories for Democrats across the state.

RELATED: Historic election reshapes Georgia's political future: Here's what happened

What they're saying:

In a statement Wednesday, Kemp said he would respect the election results and uphold Georgia's laws and constitution as the state prepares for a transition in leadership.

"The voters of our state have spoken. As long as I’m governor, we will always respect the results of secure, accessible, and fair elections, and also abide by the laws and constitution of our state," Kemp said.

The Republican governor's statement comes after Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the governor's race, becoming the first woman elected to lead Georgia.

No special session to restrict executive powers

Kemp explicitly ruled out calling lawmakers back to Atlanta to consider legislation that could reduce the authority of the governor's office before Bottoms takes office in January.

"I will not be calling a special session of the Georgia General Assembly in order to curtail executive branch powers or debate redistricting changes," Kemp said.

His statement also rules out a special session specifically to reconsider Georgia's political district boundaries following the election.

The governor did not indicate whether lawmakers had formally requested such a session or whether specific proposals to change executive powers or district maps had been presented.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Budget concerns could still prompt special session

While rejecting a special session focused on executive authority or redistricting, Kemp left open the possibility that lawmakers may need to return to address state finances.

"There are, however, budgetary issues that may need to be addressed before the convening of the regular session in January," Kemp said.

"My office will continue to monitor and evaluate this situation and keep our partners in the General Assembly apprised of the state’s fiscal outlook in the days to come."

Kemp did not identify the specific budgetary concerns or indicate when a decision about a potential fiscal special session might be made.

Georgia lawmakers are scheduled to return for their regular legislative session in January 2027.

Kemp's statement establishes that any special session he calls before then would not be used to pursue restrictions on executive branch powers or redistricting changes.