Flock cameras helps deputies track, arrest Butts County theft suspect

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The Brief A 21-year-old man faces charges after a string of Butts County vehicle break-ins where thieves stole multiple firearms and personal belongings. Investigators tracked a suspect car using surveillance video and Flock camera data before executing a search warrant Wednesday in Covington. Authorities noted the suspect was already serving probation for burglary and theft charges stemming from a 2023 Newton County case.



Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday following an entering auto investigation into car break-ins across Butts County that left several firearms stolen.

Butts County vehicle break-ins

Timeline:

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office received initial entering auto reports on Oct. 27 and Friday from neighborhoods along Morningside Drive, Lakeview Drive and Bywater Court.

Thieves stole numerous guns and other personal belongings from vehicles parked in those areas.

Flock cameras track car

The backstory:

Deputies immediately launched an investigation, combing through residential and commercial surveillance footage to identify a suspect vehicle.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Flock camera data to track the vehicle's movements across the area.

Newton County SWAT search

What we know:

Butts County investigators, assisted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 1100 block of Suria Drive in Covington.

Following the search and discovery of additional evidence, deputies arrested 21-year-old Zechariah Anderson.

Anderson is currently on probation for burglary and other theft-related offenses tied to a 2023 case in Newton County.

Unrecovered guns and court

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a complete inventory of how many stolen firearms were recovered during the search or if weapons remain missing.

Deputies have not detailed specific bond conditions or an initial court appearance date for Anderson.

Sheriff warns metro criminals

What they're saying:

Sheriff Gary Long issued a direct message to criminals targeting the county following Wednesday’s arrest.

"To the criminals: This is NOT Atlanta, and it will never be a place where you can come into our community and commit your petty thefts without consequences," Long said. "We will relentlessly pursue you, investigate your crimes, and hold you accountable."

"You might get away with this in metro Atlanta, but you won't get away with it here," Long said. "If you don't believe me, try it and see."

Long added: "I would highly recommend you keep your criminal ways outside of Butts County."

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office also thanked the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance during the SWAT operation.

Securing parked vehicles

What you can do:

Deputies urge residents to lock their vehicles and never leave firearms, cash, purses or other valuables inside unattended cars.

Authorities encourage anyone who notices suspicious activity to report it to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office immediately.