Oconee County structure fire extinguished at Prince Avenue Christian School

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The Brief More than 42 volunteer first responders rushed to extinguish an Oconee County structure fire Monday evening at Prince Avenue Christian School. Crews tackled the active blaze inside the school's indoor hitting facility, working quickly to extinguish the flames without any reported injuries. Officials praised the teamwork and dedication of the emergency volunteers who answered the call to protect the local Oconee County community.



Dozens of emergency personnel converged on Prince Avenue Christian School Monday evening as flames broke out inside the campus hitting facility. Firefighters brought the blaze under control quickly with no injuries reported.

Emergency crews battle school blaze

What we know:

More than 42 volunteer firefighters and first responders with Oconee County Fire Rescue were dispatched to Prince Avenue Christian School on Monday evening. Crews encountered a working structure fire inside the school's indoor hitting facility and moved aggressively to contain it.

Personnel worked together to extinguish the flames quickly and safely. Emergency officials confirmed that no injuries were reported from the scene.

Emergency crews with Oconee County Fire Rescue deploy hose lines to suppress heavy flames venting through the roof of the Wolverine Baseball indoor facility at Prince Avenue Christian School in Oconee County on Nov. 2, 2026. (Oconee County Fire Rescu Expand

Oconee County fire details unconfirmed

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the fire inside the athletic building. Authorities have also not released an estimate regarding the cost or physical extent of the property damage.

Fire rescue honors volunteer response

What they're saying:

Agency leaders commended the dozens of local volunteers who mobilized across the area to contain the emergency.

"We are grateful for the dedication, teamwork, and professionalism of our volunteers who answered the call to protect our community," Oconee County Fire Rescue shared in an official statement.