Oconee County structure fire extinguished at Prince Avenue Christian School
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of emergency personnel converged on Prince Avenue Christian School Monday evening as flames broke out inside the campus hitting facility. Firefighters brought the blaze under control quickly with no injuries reported.
Emergency crews battle school blaze
What we know:
More than 42 volunteer firefighters and first responders with Oconee County Fire Rescue were dispatched to Prince Avenue Christian School on Monday evening. Crews encountered a working structure fire inside the school's indoor hitting facility and moved aggressively to contain it.
Personnel worked together to extinguish the flames quickly and safely. Emergency officials confirmed that no injuries were reported from the scene.
Emergency crews with Oconee County Fire Rescue deploy hose lines to suppress heavy flames venting through the roof of the Wolverine Baseball indoor facility at Prince Avenue Christian School in Oconee County on Nov. 2, 2026. (Oconee County Fire Rescu
Oconee County fire details unconfirmed
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the fire inside the athletic building. Authorities have also not released an estimate regarding the cost or physical extent of the property damage.
Fire rescue honors volunteer response
What they're saying:
Agency leaders commended the dozens of local volunteers who mobilized across the area to contain the emergency.
"We are grateful for the dedication, teamwork, and professionalism of our volunteers who answered the call to protect our community," Oconee County Fire Rescue shared in an official statement.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Oconee County Fire Rescue, who detailed the emergency response in an official statement.