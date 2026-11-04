Man shot, possible barricaded suspect in southeast Atlanta: police

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The Brief Police are investigating a possible barricaded suspect following a shooting at the same location on Wednesday evening. Emergency crews found a man who had been shot around 6 p.m. in the 900 block on Hank Aaron Drive SE. Police said he was awake and breathing when crews reached him. Investigators are actively working the scene.



Atlanta police are on the scene along Hank Aaron Drive SE where a person may be barricaded inside following a shooting at the same location on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

The heavy police presence comes after a shooting around 6 p.m. near the 900 block of Hank Aaron Drive SE.

First responders found a man who had been shot, though police confirmed he was awake and breathing when emergency crews reached him.

After finding the injured man, the Atlanta Police Department stated that a possible suspect might be barricaded inside a property.

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Drivers and neighbors should avoid the area around Hank Aaron Drive SE while officers secure the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man's name or provided an update on his condition.

Detectives have not explained what led up to the shooting or whether the shooter and victim knew each other.

Authorities have not given an update on the baricadded suspect situation