Another arrest made, 18 more dogs rescued in Georgia dogfighting ring

article

The Brief A 27th suspect has been arrested following an interstate dogfighting bust on Jim Heard Road in Hart County. A follow-up search warrant in neighboring Elbert County led to the rescue of 18 more dogs from a suspect's home. Investigators have recovered 20 adult dogs, six puppies, and three deceased dogs across both properties.



Authorities have arrested a 27th suspect and rescued 18 additional dogs as an interstate dogfighting investigation expands across Northeast Georgia, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The multi-agency investigation began late on Oct. 30, when a deputy investigating blocked lanes off Jim Heard Road discovered an active dogfighting ring deep in the woods. Following a massive foot chase involving drones and K-9 units, deputies arrested 26 suspects from across eight states and Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Multi-state dogfighting operation broken up in Hart County

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed a 27th suspect has been taken into custody: Tony Andre Hopps, 57, of Dade City, Florida.

Like the other 26 suspects, Hopps is charged with dogfighting and felony cruelty to animals. Deputies also updated the total number of vehicles impounded from the Jim Heard Road property to 27.

On Tuesday, Hart County deputies assisted the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office in executing a search warrant at a home on Sanders Road in Elbert County. Investigators said the home is tied to one of the suspects arrested at the scene on Friday. During the search, authorities seized 13 adult dogs and five puppies. All 18 animals were taken to the Hart County Animal Control.

Authorities have identified the 27 suspects taken into custody and charged in connection with the dogfighting operation.

Florida: Tony Andre Hopps (57, Dade City); Tazmorronta Hollowell (52, Lauderdale Lakes); Edick Wellington Thomas (52, Clewiston); Dwight Eric Pinellas (29, Kissimmee); Raymond Elusta Richo (55, Jacksonville).

Mississippi: Ronald Kamel Wiggins (46, Jackson); Kristi Lakiah Watkins (37, Jackson); Gregory Jermaine McCallun (47, Jackson); Jarrod Christopher Middleton (41, Jackson); Cedric Lashawn Kyle (53, Jackson); Keith Montel Skinner (33, Kosciusko); Jahim Brown (23, Lexington); Charles Jamaruez Wilson (38, Sallis).

Georgia: Patrick Oneal Heard (48, Elberton); Ronald Greg Cunningham (55, Bowman); Rodriguez Deangelo Bell (43, McDonough)

South Carolina: Donnell Lamar Slade (51, Columbia); Jerell Dejaun Summers (34, Orangeburg); Eddrick Deewayne Twitty (46, Blackwood); Glenn Everett Zebbs (50, Westminster)

Michigan: Cory Lavon Edwards (50, Pontiac); Deandre Lindell Upchurch (45, Flint)

Alabama: Terrance Franklin Davis (48, Dothan)

New York: Curtis Franklin (45, Rochester)

Texas: Tina Monique Adams (46, Lancaster)

Washington, D.C.: Monty Henry (33)

West Virginia: Jonathan C. Primus (35, Charleston)

Image 1 of 27 ▼ Raymond Elusta Richo, 55, of Jacksonville, Florida, is charged with dogfighting and felony cruelty to animals in connection with an illegal dogfighting ring in Hart County. (Credit: Hart County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Hart County Sheriff Chris Carroll thanked regional and federal law enforcement partners for assisting as the case broadens beyond county lines:

"Dogfighting and animal cruelty are serious crimes, and we remain committed to holding those responsible accountable through the judicial process," Carroll said. "I want to thank the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office and Elbert County Animal Control for its continued partnership in this investigation, along with Hart County Animal Control for its assistance in taking custody of the seized animals."

What we don't know:

The specific condition and medical prognosis of the 26 surviving dogs is unknown.

Authorities have not released the total dollar amount of cash seized from the scene on Jim Heard Road.