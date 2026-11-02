Hart County deputies break up multi-state dogfighting operation
HART COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic complaint about blocked rural lanes led North Georgia law enforcement to bust an interstate dogfighting ring Friday night, resulting in 26 arrests and the seizure of multiple dogs, weapons and cash.
What we know:
A Hart County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to the end of Jim Heard Road just before 11:30 p.m. Friday to investigate vehicles parked in the road.
The deputy noticed vehicles parked along both sides of the roadway and heard dogs growling and barking in the nearby woods.
After walking up a drive into the woods, the deputy spotted more vehicles, including several with dog crates in the back that had blood on them.
When the deputy ran into three men on the path, the men tried to run away. The deputy arrested one man while numerous other people ran into the woods.
Assisting officers quickly arrived from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
Handlers sent three K9 units into the tree line while the Hart County Sheriff's Office deployed a drone to join a second aerial drone in tracking the suspects.
Law enforcement found 20 people hiding in fields and woods, four additional people who arrived at the scene, and two people walking along a nearby road.
By the numbers:
Deputies took 26 people into custody, charging each person with dogfighting and cruelty to animals.
The arrested individuals include:
Tazmorronta Hollowell, 52, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida
Edick Wellington Thomas, 52, of Clewiston, Florida
Ronald Kamel Wiggins, 46, of Jackson, Mississippi
Cory Lavon Edwards, 50, of Pontiac, Michigan
Kristi Lakiah Watkins, 37, of Jackson, Mississippi
Donnell Lamar Slade, 51, of Columbia, South Carolina
Patrick Oneal Heard, 48, of Elberton, Georgia
Curtis Franklin, 45, of Rochester, New York
Gregory Jermaine McCallun, 47, of Jackson, Mississippi
Jerell Dejaun Summers, 34, of Orangeburg, South Carolina
Tina Monique Adams, 46, of Lancaster, Texas
Jarrod Christopher Middleton, 41, of Jackson, Mississippi
Rodriguez Deangelo Bell, 43, of McDonough, Georgia
Eddrick Deewayne Twitty, 46, of Blackwood, South Carolina
Keith Montel Skinner, 33, of Kosciusko, Mississippi
Ronald Greg Cunningham, 55, of Bowman, Georgia
Terrance Franklin Davis, 48, of Dothan, Alabama
Cedric Lashawn Kyle, 53, of Jackson, Mississippi
Jahim Brown, 23, of Lexington, Mississippi
Dwight Eric Pinellas, 29, of Kissimmee, Florida
Monty Henry, 33, of Washington, D.C.
Jonathan C. Primus, 35, of Charleston, West Virginia
Charles Jamaruez Wilson, 38, of Sallis, Mississippi
Deandre Lindell Upchurch, 45, of Flint, Michigan
Raymond Elusta Richo, 55, of Jacksonville, Florida
Glenn Everett Zebbs, 50, of Westminster, South Carolina
Investigators towed 26 vehicles from the property, confiscated multiple firearms, gathered piles of cash as evidence, and handed every seized dog over to Hart County Animal Control.
What they're saying:
Hart County Sheriff Chris Carroll praised the coordinated response among regional law enforcement agencies.
"Dogfighting is a cruel and inhumane activity that has no place in Hart County or anywhere else," Carroll said. "What started as a deputy responding to vehicles parked in the roadway led to the discovery of a large dogfighting operation involving individuals from multiple states."
"I am extremely proud of our deputies for their quick actions and outstanding work in locating and apprehending these individuals," Carroll added. "I also want to personally thank the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI for their assistance."
What we don't know:
Sheriff's officials have not disclosed the exact number or medical conditions of the dogs seized by animal control.
Investigators have not released the amount of cash recovered from the scene, and authorities noted additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hart County Sheriff Chris Carroll, who detailed the arrests, field searches, and evidence seizures in an official agency statement.