Hart County deputies break up multi-state dogfighting operation

The Brief Hart County deputies arrested 26 people facing dogfighting and animal cruelty charges after breaking up an illegal late-night gathering off Jim Heard Road. Responders seized multiple dogs, firearms, vehicles and cash while using drones and K9 units to track down suspects running through nearby woods. The multi-agency operation brought in officers from two neighboring counties and state drug agents, with animal control taking custody of every rescued dog.



A traffic complaint about blocked rural lanes led North Georgia law enforcement to bust an interstate dogfighting ring Friday night, resulting in 26 arrests and the seizure of multiple dogs, weapons and cash.

What we know:

A Hart County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to the end of Jim Heard Road just before 11:30 p.m. Friday to investigate vehicles parked in the road.

The deputy noticed vehicles parked along both sides of the roadway and heard dogs growling and barking in the nearby woods.

After walking up a drive into the woods, the deputy spotted more vehicles, including several with dog crates in the back that had blood on them.

When the deputy ran into three men on the path, the men tried to run away. The deputy arrested one man while numerous other people ran into the woods.

Assisting officers quickly arrived from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Handlers sent three K9 units into the tree line while the Hart County Sheriff's Office deployed a drone to join a second aerial drone in tracking the suspects.

Law enforcement found 20 people hiding in fields and woods, four additional people who arrived at the scene, and two people walking along a nearby road.

By the numbers:

Deputies took 26 people into custody, charging each person with dogfighting and cruelty to animals.

The arrested individuals include:

Tazmorronta Hollowell, 52, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

Edick Wellington Thomas, 52, of Clewiston, Florida

Ronald Kamel Wiggins, 46, of Jackson, Mississippi

Cory Lavon Edwards, 50, of Pontiac, Michigan

Kristi Lakiah Watkins, 37, of Jackson, Mississippi

Donnell Lamar Slade, 51, of Columbia, South Carolina

Patrick Oneal Heard, 48, of Elberton, Georgia

Curtis Franklin, 45, of Rochester, New York

Gregory Jermaine McCallun, 47, of Jackson, Mississippi

Jerell Dejaun Summers, 34, of Orangeburg, South Carolina

Tina Monique Adams, 46, of Lancaster, Texas

Jarrod Christopher Middleton, 41, of Jackson, Mississippi

Rodriguez Deangelo Bell, 43, of McDonough, Georgia

Eddrick Deewayne Twitty, 46, of Blackwood, South Carolina

Keith Montel Skinner, 33, of Kosciusko, Mississippi

Ronald Greg Cunningham, 55, of Bowman, Georgia

Terrance Franklin Davis, 48, of Dothan, Alabama

Cedric Lashawn Kyle, 53, of Jackson, Mississippi

Jahim Brown, 23, of Lexington, Mississippi

Dwight Eric Pinellas, 29, of Kissimmee, Florida

Monty Henry, 33, of Washington, D.C.

Jonathan C. Primus, 35, of Charleston, West Virginia

Charles Jamaruez Wilson, 38, of Sallis, Mississippi

Deandre Lindell Upchurch, 45, of Flint, Michigan

Raymond Elusta Richo, 55, of Jacksonville, Florida

Glenn Everett Zebbs, 50, of Westminster, South Carolina

Investigators towed 26 vehicles from the property, confiscated multiple firearms, gathered piles of cash as evidence, and handed every seized dog over to Hart County Animal Control.

What they're saying:

Hart County Sheriff Chris Carroll praised the coordinated response among regional law enforcement agencies.

"Dogfighting is a cruel and inhumane activity that has no place in Hart County or anywhere else," Carroll said. "What started as a deputy responding to vehicles parked in the roadway led to the discovery of a large dogfighting operation involving individuals from multiple states."

"I am extremely proud of our deputies for their quick actions and outstanding work in locating and apprehending these individuals," Carroll added. "I also want to personally thank the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI for their assistance."

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not disclosed the exact number or medical conditions of the dogs seized by animal control.

Investigators have not released the amount of cash recovered from the scene, and authorities noted additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.