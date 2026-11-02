Keisha Lance Bottoms delivers closing rally before Georgia vote
ATLANTA - Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms energized packed crowds at her southwest Atlanta campaign headquarters Monday night, delivering her final pitch for Georgia governor ahead of Tuesday's election.
What they're saying:
Bottoms rallied campaign volunteers and Democratic lawmakers Monday night, warning supporters against complacency in the final stretch.
"We don't want to get to the one-yard line and fumble the ball, we don't want to have record turnout and get overtaken on election so while we are joyful, we are happy, This is the warm-up celebration," Bottoms said.
Speaking directly to Georgia families, Bottoms framed her platform around economic relief and community wellness.
She stressed her commitment to expanding healthcare statewide and lowering daily living costs for working residents.
Bottoms stands on the verge of political history as voters head to ballot boxes.
If elected, she would become the first woman elected governor of Georgia and the first Black woman elected governor in American history.
Dig deeper:
The race remains tied within the margin of error heading into the final hours of voting.
An InsiderAdvantage poll of 2,500 likely Georgia voters placed Bottoms three-hundredths of a point ahead of Republican Rick Jackson.
The survey revealed 2% of voters remain undecided, with results falling inside a 1.96% margin of error.
Jackson, a billionaire businessman who grew up in foster care, held a Sunday night rally in Forsyth County focused on lowering taxes and cutting government spending.
"I'm ready for this job. I am committed to you. Now let's finish the job, vote Tuesday, bring someone with you and let's win for Georgia," Jackson said.
RELATED: Rick Jackson outlines economic plan ahead of Election Day
What's next:
Both candidates emphasized that voter turnout on Tuesday will decide the outcome after months on the campaign trail.
Statewide polling places open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a FOX 5 Atlanta reporter, who attended Monday's rally in southwest Atlanta and Sunday's event in Forsyth County, as well as polling data from InsiderAdvantage.