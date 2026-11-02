Keisha Lance Bottoms delivers closing rally before Georgia vote

The Brief Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held her final campaign rally Monday night at her southwest Atlanta headquarters on the eve of the Georgia governor election. The Democratic nominee focused her closing pitch on expanding healthcare, increasing affordability, and turning out every supporter before polls open Tuesday morning. A final InsiderAdvantage poll shows Bottoms leading Republican opponent Rick Jackson by just 0.03 percentage points in a statistical dead heat.



Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms energized packed crowds at her southwest Atlanta campaign headquarters Monday night, delivering her final pitch for Georgia governor ahead of Tuesday's election.

What they're saying:

Bottoms rallied campaign volunteers and Democratic lawmakers Monday night, warning supporters against complacency in the final stretch.

"We don't want to get to the one-yard line and fumble the ball, we don't want to have record turnout and get overtaken on election so while we are joyful, we are happy, This is the warm-up celebration," Bottoms said.

Speaking directly to Georgia families, Bottoms framed her platform around economic relief and community wellness.

She stressed her commitment to expanding healthcare statewide and lowering daily living costs for working residents.

Bottoms stands on the verge of political history as voters head to ballot boxes.

If elected, she would become the first woman elected governor of Georgia and the first Black woman elected governor in American history.

Dig deeper:

The race remains tied within the margin of error heading into the final hours of voting.

An InsiderAdvantage poll of 2,500 likely Georgia voters placed Bottoms three-hundredths of a point ahead of Republican Rick Jackson.

The survey revealed 2% of voters remain undecided, with results falling inside a 1.96% margin of error.

Jackson, a billionaire businessman who grew up in foster care, held a Sunday night rally in Forsyth County focused on lowering taxes and cutting government spending.

"I'm ready for this job. I am committed to you. Now let's finish the job, vote Tuesday, bring someone with you and let's win for Georgia," Jackson said.

RELATED: Rick Jackson outlines economic plan ahead of Election Day

What's next:

Both candidates emphasized that voter turnout on Tuesday will decide the outcome after months on the campaign trail.

Statewide polling places open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.