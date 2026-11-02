Georgia secretary of state nominees split on voting machines, access

The Brief Democratic Judge Penny Brown Reynolds and Republican Rep. Tim Fleming are making final appeals in the battleground race for Georgia Secretary of State. The winner will certify statewide races, oversee the 2028 presidential balloting and choose Georgia's next voting machine system. Both candidates offer conflicting plans for voting access, electronic ballot-marking devices, drop boxes and voter photo identification rules.



Democratic Judge Penny Brown Reynolds and Republican state Rep. Tim Fleming are making their final appeals to voters across Georgia as the race to lead the office that certifies the state's balloting reaches its final hours.

What we know:

The battleground contest will determine who oversees Georgia's entire balloting system and administers upcoming elections with national consequences, including the 2028 presidential race.

The Secretary of State oversees every election in Georgia and certifies statewide election tallies.

The office gained intense national attention after the 2020 election when Donald Trump pressured current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes."

Democratic candidates held a get-out-the-vote rally at the DeKalb History Center Museum in Decatur.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State rallied supporters.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff fired up the rally crowd, saying, "Let's make history for the state of Georgia tomorrow!"

Brown Reynolds, a former Fulton County judge and Biden administration official, addressed attendees about the stakes of the office.

"It's probably one of the most important offices that we have," Brown Reynolds said.

Fleming, a two-term state lawmaker and former deputy Secretary of State under Brian Kemp, currently serves on a legislative committee helping select Georgia's next voting system.

Fleming, at a campaign stop in October, told voters to choose "the entire Republican ticket from the top to bottom."

Dig deeper:

Both nominees pledge to improve state balloting, but they present sharply contrasting approaches.

Fleming opposes Georgia's current electronic ballot-marking machines and sponsored an amendment requiring the special election committee to focus only on hand-marked paper ballots.

Fleming also seeks to defend photo identification laws and eliminate no-excuse absentee voting.

Brown Reynolds wants to expand weekend voting hours, extend absentee ballot windows and add more secure drop boxes.

"Increase availability and access for those who are legal," Brown Reynolds said. "I would like to see more drop boxes put back in. I would like to see an extension of our mail-in voters and absentee voting time."

Brown Reynolds also argued against the Trump Administration’s proposed SAVE Act that would include mandating voters present birth certificates or passports at the ballot booth.

Brown Reynolds says Georgia's existing photo identification rules already protect elections.

"The SAVE Act would be detrimental to Georgians, detrimental to rural Georgians," Brown Reynolds said.

What we don't know:

Fox 5 called and texted Fleming’s office. A staff member said the representative was campaigning around the state and was difficult to reach.