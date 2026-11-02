Kingston data center: City leaders approve special use permit

The Brief Kingston city leaders approved a special use permit paving the way for a 350,000-square-foot data center on State Road 293 near Law Road. Thor Equities plans to develop the 560-acre site, promising 50 high-paying jobs and $2 million annually in revenue for the city. Furious residents cite severe environmental and infrastructure threats and some say they are preparing a legal challenge to stop the data center.



Kingston city officials cleared the path Monday night for a massive 350,000-square-foot data center despite fierce community opposition.

What we know:

Kingston leaders approved a special use permit paving the way for the facility to be built on 560 acres along State Road 293 near Law Road.

Thor Equities, a New York City-based developer, expects the campus to generate at least $2 million every year for municipal coffers and deliver 50 or more high-paying jobs.

Mayor Michael McFarland called the vote a major financial turning point for local government.

"We've been in dire straits as far as financial, and this is kind of a little blessing for us to help us get this city turned around and try to stand on our own," McFarland said.

What we don't know:

Project timelines and construction start dates for the site remain unannounced by municipal leaders and developer representatives.

Local perspective:

Furious neighbors packed the meeting room, warning the data center would permanently shatter rural peace.

Opponents raised urgent alarms over surging water consumption, power grid strain, noise, pollution and wildlife habitat destruction.

Longtime property owners worry their quality of life will vanish forever under industrial development.

"I've lived here for 25 years, I love this town. When they leave, it's the lasting footprint we'll have to deal with," resident Cooper Thompson said.

RELATED: Bartow County data center: Neighbors raise water, land concerns

What they're saying:

Frustrated community members described intense personal grief following the council's decision.

"I'm just very disappointed, very heart broken," resident Mary Ann Townsend said.

Other neighbors stressed the irreversible ecological threats facing local land.

"Most people don't want to pay attention to all the species we're losing," resident Paul Muir said.

Townsend emphasized that the facility will forever alter views and property lines for generations of local families.

"Our grandchildren, as well as us, are going to be looking at this thing every time we come out of our yards. The folks that have lived in that area that have lived there for 50 years or longer have been done an injustice," Townsend said.

What's next:

Neighbors say their fight against the industrial campus is far from finished. A group of residents has already consulted legal counsel and plans to file a lawsuit attempting to block the data center from breaking ground.