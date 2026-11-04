Gunfire after northwest Atlanta party leaves teen, gunman wanted
ATLANTA - Atlanta homicide detectives are asking the public for help solving the fatal shooting of 18-year-old James Hampton outside a weekend party. Hampton died early Sunday after gunfire erupted near two neighboring northwest Atlanta streets.
Atlanta police homicide investigation
What we know:
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of Barnes Street NW after receiving reports that someone had been shot. Police located Hampton nearby, where medical workers attempted life-saving measures before he died from his injuries.
A Crime Stoppers bulletin confirmed gunfire broke out at 2 a.m. following an after-party event at the Barnes Street address. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit arrived shortly after to examine the scene, according to department officials.
Unanswered questions in fatal shooting
What we don't know:
Police have not released suspect descriptions or confirmed what sparked the gunfire after the late-night gathering. Investigators also have not stated how many people attended the party or whether multiple firearms were involved.
Authorities confirmed the homicide investigation remains active as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding Hampton's death.
Submitting anonymous Crime Stoppers tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact Detective J. Hill directly at 470-985-8241. Tipsters can also submit anonymous details to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or 404-577-TIPS.
Online reports can be submitted through www.stopcrimeatl.org or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile application. Anyone submitting a tip remains eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 without having to provide their name or personal information.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary homicide details in an emailed media advisory, as well as Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, which issued a BOLO flyer and case bulletin outlining the reward and tip submission process.