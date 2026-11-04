12 schools open enrollment to families who live outside of Cobb County

The Brief Cobb County public schools opened out-of-district applications across 12 campuses for families seeking open classroom seats. Parents living outside county lines will pay a $600 tuition fee per semester to enroll their children starting in January. School officials confirmed that 112 facilities operate across the district. The 12 participating schools have dozens of empty desks.



Families living outside Cobb County can now register their children for 12 public schools through a tuition-based program.

Cobb County Schools open non-resident seats

What we know:

Cobb County Schools launched its new "Choose Cobb" initiative, allowing non-resident families to apply for admission across 12 district campuses. The school district operates 112 campuses, but administrators selected only facilities that currently have dozens or more open classroom spots.

District leaders confirmed they are already fielding calls and emails across every grade level from outside families on the first day of submissions. Parents must pay a $600 tuition fee for each student every semester. This would also allow campuses to collect state revenue without adding extra expenses.

"We believe that Cobb offers the best product, and we want to expand that opportunity to families who do not live inside our district boundaries," said April Sandifer with Cobb County Schools.

Classrooms with available desks

Participating campuses span all grade levels and include four elementary, four middle, and four high schools. The elementary sites include Pickett's Mill, Vaughan, Clarkdale, and Kennesaw. Middle school locations include Durham, Lost Mountain, Cooper, and Palmer. The four high school locations include Kell, South Cobb, Harrison, and Allatoona.

"We are only using the open seats in existing classrooms, with existing teachers, and existing programs," Sandifer said. "These are additional revenue dollars we wouldn't otherwise receive, and it isn't costing us anything in expenses."

Parent interest and future access

What they're saying:

School leaders explained that the program provides parents with another viable educational pathway for their children.

"We are excited to expand the opportunity," Sandifer said.

Application window for upcoming term

What's next:

The application window for the next semester starting in January remains open through the end of November. Families seeking details can review guidelines and submission forms through the Cobb County Schools website.

You can find more information on the district's website here.

Program limits and district caps

What we don't know:

District leaders have not stated the exact total number of transfer openings available at each individual campus.