Police search for man after teen shot multiple times in SW Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are looking for a man and a dark-colored Dodge Challenger that may be tied to a March shooting in southwest Atlanta. Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot multiple times along Greensferry Avenue SW on March 22. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous information that solves the case.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to track down a person caught on camera and locate a car tied to the shooting of a teenager in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 22 outside 600 Greensferry Avenue SW.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was found shot multiple times. Authorities confirmed the teen was awake and breathing before paramedics took him to the hospital.

Atlanta Police Department detectives released surveillance clips showing a man wearing a mint-green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a black face covering.

Investigators also shared a photo of a dark-colored Dodge Challenger, asking anyone who knows who owns, drives, or is connected to the car to contact police.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the person seen in the surveillance clip or confirmed whether that individual was the shooter.

Officials have not released the 16-year-old victim's name or provided an update on his condition since he was hospitalized.

Detectives have not explained what sparked the shooting or whether the victim was targeted.

What you can do:

Anyone with details about the person in the video or the Dodge Challenger can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters do not have to share their name to remain eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-8477, submitting online at stopcrimeatl.org, or texting CSGA to 738477.