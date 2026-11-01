Man dies after early morning shooting in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man died early Sunday morning after being shot in northwest Atlanta, sparking an investigation by city homicide detectives.
What we know:
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunfire at 1231 Barnes Street NW.
Upon arriving, police discovered a wounded man lying near 221 15th St NW.
Atlanta Fire Rescue personnel rushed to provide life-saving treatment, but the victim died from his wounds.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim's name or age.
Investigators have not announced any suspect descriptions, motives, or arrests in connection with the deadly incident.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details in a public news release.