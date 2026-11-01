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Man dies after early morning shooting in northwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
NW Atlanta
Published November 1, 2026 3:24 PM EST
Published November 1, 2026 3:24 PM EST

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are investigating an early Sunday morning fatal shooting near 1231 Barnes ST NW.
    • Emergency crews found an injured man on 15th St NW and attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.
    • Homicide detectives are actively working to uncover the events surrounding the deadly gunfire.

ATLANTA - A man died early Sunday morning after being shot in northwest Atlanta, sparking an investigation by city homicide detectives.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunfire at 1231 Barnes Street NW.

Upon arriving, police discovered a wounded man lying near 221 15th St NW. 

Atlanta Fire Rescue personnel rushed to provide life-saving treatment, but the victim died from his wounds.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or age.

Investigators have not announced any suspect descriptions, motives, or arrests in connection with the deadly incident.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details in a public news release.

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