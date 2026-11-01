Downtown Atlanta shootout leaves 1 hurt, 1 detained

The Brief An early morning shootout on Courtland Street NE left one man hospitalized in stable condition, according to Atlanta police. Officers arrested one male suspect at the scene and seized two handguns modified with illegal switches. Homicide investigators are working to determine what triggered the downtown gunfire as charges remain pending.



Gunfire erupted along a busy downtown Atlanta corridor early Sunday morning when a dispute between two men escalated into a shootout.

What we know:

Officers arrived at 165 Courtland Street NE around 1:32 a.m. Sunday after receiving emergency calls about a person shot.

Investigators learned two men began arguing before pulling weapons and firing at each other.

One man was shot multiple times in the torso, according to police reports.

Emergency medical personnel rushed him to Grady Hospital, where doctors listed him in stable condition.

Officers detained a male suspect at the scene without further incident.

While searching the area, investigators found and recovered two handguns modified with switches, which convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the two men involved, and the specific charges against the arrested suspect remain forthcoming.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to lead the inquiry, but officials have not yet disclosed what caused the initial dispute or how many total shots were fired.