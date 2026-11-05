Driver dies days after crash at Acworth intersection

The Brief A 58-year-old Dallas man died Oct. 29 from injuries sustained in a crash three days earlier at Lake Acworth Drive and Kemp Ridge Road. Police say a Toyota Camry failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-150 traveling along Lake Acworth Drive. Two other drivers were not injured. The crash remains under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department.



A 58-year-old man died three days after a crash at a busy Acworth intersection, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

The collision happened around 6:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Lake Acworth Drive and Kemp Ridge Road.

Investigators said a blue 2021 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Kemp Ridge Road and attempting to cross Lake Acworth Drive. At the same time, a black 2026 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Lake Acworth Drive toward the intersection.

According to police, the Toyota stopped at a stop sign but failed to yield before entering the intersection. The front of the Toyota struck the right side of the Ford.

The Ford's driver, 58-year-old Adren Mathna of Dallas, initially declined medical treatment at the scene. However, police said he died Oct. 29 from injuries sustained in the collision. His next of kin has been notified.

A third vehicle, a black 2025 Hyundai Elantra, was stopped in the westbound left-turn lane of Lake Acworth Drive at Kemp Ridge Road when the collision occurred. The drivers of the Toyota and Hyundai were not injured.

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is assisting Acworth police with the investigation. Investigators have not determined the final resting positions of the vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.